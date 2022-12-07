OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three students from Dove Science Academy High School Oklahoma City have been awarded full-ride scholarships to the universities of their choice through the QuestBridge scholarship program, which assists low-income students with high academic performance.

Lucio Juarez received a full-ride scholarship valued at $320,000 to Princeton University, Ivan Cano received a full-ride scholarship valued at $300,000 to University of Chicago, and Elizabeth Ortega received a full-ride scholarship valued at $300,000 to Pomona College.

All three students’ scholarships cover tuition, housing and other expenses.

“This is a life-changing opportunity for some very deserving kids” said Abidin Erez, Superintendent at Dove Public Charter Schools. “For Dove to have not one, but three QuestBridge recipients speaks volumes to the high academic standards of Dove and our commitment to setting our students up for success. Elizabeth, Lucio, and Ivan are incredibly hard-working students and we are thrilled to see these top-level universities investing in their futures.”

Recipients of the QuestBridge scholarship have high levels of academic achievement and either meet or exceed the admissions standards of the participating universities.

Finalists also typically come from households earning less than $65,000 annually for a typical household of four and have minimal assets.

After being named finalists by QuestBridge, students make a list of which participating colleges they’d like to match with. If the college then matches with them, they receive full four-year scholarships.