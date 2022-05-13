WASHINGTON (KFOR) – The U.S. Department of Education has named three Oklahoma seniors as U.S. Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students annually based on their academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

Oklahoma’s 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars in Arts are Aishwarya Swamidurai of Oklahoma City, who is graduating from Classen School of Advanced Studies, and Isaac Walker of Sapulpa, who is graduating from Holland Hall School.



Credit: Oklahoma State Department of Education

Brighton E. Snow of Washington, who is graduating from Washington High School, is the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education.

From nearly 3.7 million graduating high school seniors across the country, only approximately 5,000 students were identified in 2022 as candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Of that 5,000 students, seven Oklahoma seniors were named semi-finalists and three were officially named Presidential Scholars for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

Only 161 graduating seniors can be awarded the honor each year.

“These accomplished students serve as an example of dedication, hard work and leadership for their schools and the state of Oklahoma,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “We are proud of Aishwarya, Isaac and Brighton, and I am confident that they will continue their excellence in even more impactful ways.”

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.

A complete list of 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available on the U.S. Department of Education’s website.