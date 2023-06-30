CLEVELAND COUNTY (KFOR) – Charges have been filed for three people who allegedly shot and killed a teenager during a drive-by-shooting in Moore on Sunday. They are all being charged for first degree murder and three counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Families of the defendants were emotional in the courtroom on Friday afternoon when they heard the judge set the bonds at $2 million each.

Three teenagers were involved and two of them are minors being charged as adults for allegedly murdering a teen during a drive-by-shooting and injuring three others.

Court documents revealed 17-year-old Martinez Johnson drove his girlfriend, 15-year-old Mariah Hunter, to a neighborhood in Moore so she could fight someone.

Martinez brought a gun with him to protect his girlfriend, and when they arrived in Moore several people were there.

Martinez told police it looked like a person in the crowd moved like they had a gun or was going to shoot but admitted to officers he never saw one.

So, he began firing as he drove away.

Also in the car was 19-year-old Jarelle Johnson.

Martinez said he also gave Jarelle a gun and he shot at the people as well while sitting in the passenger seat.

Martinez told police he drove to Lake Hefner and threw the gun in the lake.

A 16-year-old died in the line of fire, an 18-year-old was also shot seven times, a third juvenile victim was shot in the chin, and a fourth was not shot but suffered injuries getting away from the gunfire.

That fourth victim is believed to be the one Mariah Hunter was going to fight.

All three defendants are set to be in court again July 25th at 9 a.m.