OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Three Oklahoma towns are being recognized nationally – one town has just been named by HGTV as the state’s “most charming” town, while two others took spots on Southern Living’s “50 Best Small Towns in the South 2023” list.

Bath Lake draws tourists from all over for a swim while visiting Medicine Park, Oklahoma.

MEDICINE PARK, OKLAHOMA: HGTV has just named Medicine Park as Oklahoma’s most charming town. Medicine Park is Oklahoma’s only historical cobblestone town, and lies in the foothills of the Wichita Mountains, northwest of Lawton. The town was founded in 1908 as the state’s first resort town, attracting tourists for the supposed healing properties of the water, which also led to the town’s name. More than a century later, families still travel to swim in the water and play in the waterfalls, stay overnight in a variety of cabins – including some designed as bird cages, as well as to dine and shop. The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center also draws many tourists, complete with everything from electric eels and alligators to otters and butterflies.

Broken Bow, Oklahoma draws tourists for its many activities, including ziplining.

BROKEN BOW, OKLAHOMA: Southern Living just ranked Broken Bow, Oklahoma at number 31 on its list of “50 Best Small Towns in the South” list. Broken Bow, located in the foothills of the Kiamichi Mountains in southeastern Oklahoma, is home to Beavers Bend State Park, with hiking, golfing, paddle boarding, horseback riding, tennis, volleyball, mini-golf, and many other amenities. You can also get a look around the park on a guided segway tour. Travelers to Broken Bow love to zipline over the treetops, or to test their jet pack flying skills over the lake at HydraFly Watersports. Folks also love to explore nearby Hochatown with its many wineries, restaurants, a distillery, shops, and thousands of cabins. Hochatown also boasts a giant maze and a wildlife rescue petting zoo. VRBO also named Broken Bow as the second fastest-growing travel destination for family vacations on Memorial Day in 2021.

Guthrie, Oklahoma was just ranked as one of the South’s best small towns.

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA: Guthrie, Oklahoma was also featured on Southern Living’s “50 Best Small Towns in the South” list, coming in at number 34. Named as Oklahoma’s territorial capital town, Guthrie’s history dates back to pre-statehood. Many of the town’s historic buildings display a Victorian design, which lends to the Logan County town’s quaint and charming atmosphere, where visitors can stay in one of the many bed and breakfasts. Antique lovers will enjoy the many shops, as well as a visit to the Oklahoma Territorial Museum and Carnegie Library, the Oklahoma Frontier Drugstore Museum and Apothecary Garden, or the Territorial Capital Sports Museum.