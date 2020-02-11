Three people arrested after allegedly kidnapping woman at metro motel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Three people are behind bars after allegedly kidnapping an Oklahoma City woman and refusing to let her leave a metro motel room.

Police say a woman returned to her motel room after walking her dog on Friday, which is when she was confronted by one of the suspects.

"That's when one of the suspects assaulted her," Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said. "Touched her inappropriately, and pointed a gun at her as well."

Officials say that suspect was 36-year-old Bryan Sanders, a man with an extensive criminal history. Court records show Sanders was charged with burglary and possession of stolen property charges in Oklahoma County in 2015, a burglary charge in Garvin County that same year, and being a felon in possession of a gun in McClain County.

Police say the victim was eventually able to lock herself in the bathroom and call for help.

"They had very limited information going into this. They made contact with someone that was actually walking out of the hotel room they were going to check on," Sgt. Morgan said. "The person that came out of the hotel room was not willing to let them inside."

Alexis Woods was the person that refused to let police inside the room. She was taken to a patrol car while other officers entered the room.

Inside the room, police found Sanders with another suspect, Reana Allen, and the victim still locked inside the bathroom.

Also in the room, police say they found a holster and ammo for pistols in plain sight. They also reportedly found two pistols underneath the nightstand.