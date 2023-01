OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three people escaped an overnight house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a fire in a garage near S.W. 104th and May Ave.

Officials say three people were inside the home when the fire started, but all of them were able to make it out safely.

The garage was a total loss, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.