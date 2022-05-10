OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say three people are in custody after allegedly leading officers on a chase in Oklahoma City.

Early Tuesday morning, Oklahoma City police attempted to pull over a vehicle near Britton and Kelly Ave. for a traffic violation.

However, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a brief pursuit.

The chase ended near N.E. 122nd and I-35 Service Rd.

Officials say two people jumped out of the car, but were quickly taken into custody. A third person that stayed in the vehicle was also arrested.

Investigators say the car appears to have been stolen.