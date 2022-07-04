OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say three people were injured in Oklahoma City while attending a free concert and fireworks show.

Thousands of people headed to Scissortail Park to enjoy the ‘Red White and Boom’ celebration with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said it was the largest crowd he had seen at Scissortail Park since it’s opening.

However, things took a turn during the fireworks display.

Park officials say a firework malfunctioned during the show and injured three people. Fortunately, those injuries are said to be minor.

The cause of that malfunction is under investigation.