MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say three people were injured in a shooting in Midwest City on Sunday.

Around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, Midwest City police were called to a reported shooting near S.E. 15th and S. Air Depot Blvd.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim were all taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the suspects fled the scene and have not been arrested.