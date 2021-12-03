Three people killed, including two teens, in McClain County crash

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say several people were killed, including two teenagers, in a wreck in McClain County.

Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 2, emergency crews were called to a triple fatality accident along westbound Hwy 39 and Johnson Ave. in McClain County.

Investigators say a 2008 Ford F-150 was heading westbound on Hwy 39 and attempted to pass two vehicles in a no passing zone.

Troopers say the truck was met by a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by 39-year-old Kimberly Hartline. Both of the vehicles swerved and hit each other head-on.

The Nissan Rogue spun and also hit a 2022 GMC Sierra.

Sadly, officials say Hartline and two passengers in her vehicle, 18-year-old Madysun Faber and a 15-year-old boy, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 2-year-old girl who was also in the vehicle was rushed to the hospital in good condition.

The driver of the F-150, 34-year-old Patricia McLoed, was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital in serious condition.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.