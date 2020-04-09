Three people on the run after shooting in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City left two people injured.

Around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the scene near S.W. 44th and Agnew.

According to authorities, a party was happening at a home in the area when three males busted in, demanding money.

At one point, one female was shot in the back of the head, and a male had a grazing injury to his hand.

Police say the female was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene following the incident.

Descriptions of the suspects have not yet been released.