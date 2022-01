OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say three people were taken into custody following a chase in Oklahoma City.

Just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol attempted to pull over a car near S.E. 44th and I-35.

However, the driver took off and led troopers on a chase.

The pursuit traveled down to I-240 and then back to I-35. It eventually came to an end near S.E. 59th St. and I-35.

Three people were taken into custody.