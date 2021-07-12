Three teens arrested in random pellet gun drive-by shootings

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Late last week, numerous northwest Oklahoma City residents reported being outside their neighborhoods in the evening, when a car pulled up and shot them multiple times with a pellet gun.

The reports all occurred in the area west of Council Rd. between Britton and Wilshire.

Police say they have three suspects in custody after they received several calls last week of drive-by pellet gun shootings.

“I hear shootings all over the city, but in this area, it’s just not something I’m familiar with,” said Linda Dech.

Surveillance video shows a man taking an evening walk in the Meadows neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. last Thursday when a black sedan pulls up. He seems to wave “hi” and stop walking. That’s when witnesses say he was shot with a pellet gun from the car.

This was one of multiple reported attacks in the area as residents make post after post in their neighborhood app.

One post saying, “They hit my face that left several welts that hurt like something awful.”

Another post claiming an attack happened that night at the corner gas station.

“There was a couple of ladies standing on the corner and they were talking,” said Lynn Minton.

The Rambling Acres resident says he didn’t know what he was seeing until he read a post saying those two women had just finished a evening walk when…

“A black car pulled up, said something… they pulled out pellet guns and started shooting us. That is the saddest sickest thing I’ve ever encountered. She was hit in her legs, arm and stomach, I was hit in my face…”

“It’s just disturbing. This has always been a quiet neighborhood, we’ve been here since the 70s. We hate to see the neighborhood start to decline,” said Minton.

Still another post claiming, “I was fired upon by a full auto weapon… and hit in the face just below my eye and body while mowing my lawn from a black 4 door Honda…“

Late on Thursday after numerous calls with the same story of pellet guns and that black car, police arrested three 17-year-old males in that area on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

“That just really, really shocks me that something like that would happen. I’ve always felt like it was a relatively safe neighborhood,” said Dech.

Police say this is not the first time they have had a run-in with the arrested teens.