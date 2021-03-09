Three-year-old Oklahoma boy left alone in a running car, grandmother asleep at home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police say a 3-year-old boy was left alone in a running car by his grandmother on Sunday night.

Police spotted the car in the intersection of N.W. 34th and Florida Avenue. At first, the officer thought it was empty but soon realized there was a child inside.

“It was around midnight last night when police spotted a vehicle just sitting in an intersection in a residential area,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The little boy was OK, but he was alone. The only evidence in the car as to who the vehicle belonged to was a piece of paper with the name Precious Cheatham, but there was no address.

Police began knocking on doors and found Cheatham. They said she appeared groggy and confused, as if she had just woken up.

When they asked her who the car belonged to, she said she knew it was her car, but she didn’t know her grandchild was asleep in the backseat.

“She had apparently taken some sleeping medicine and then decided to go out and get some food,” said Knight.

Cheatham admitted to taking Ambien, knowing its side effects. Police say she was well aware it could cause sleep walking and chose to take the medication and drive her grandson anyway.

According to the police report. Cheatham watches her grandchild two to three times a week.

“Luckily, nothing happened. An officer drove up on it and all ended up well,” said Knight.

Cheatham was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a felony charge of child neglect.

Police say she also has a history of DUI convictions.