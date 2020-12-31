Thunder and OBI team up for annual blood drive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the vaccine rollout continues across our state, convalescent plasma still a major need.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Oklahoma Blood Institute partnered up to host their annual blood drive Wednesday.

“It’s an easy way to maybe help somebody’s life,” said convalescent plasma donor Karris Tackett.

“Blood is needed for many things 24/7, 365 days a year… cancer patients, trauma patients, so that’s a constant need regardless of COVID,” said Heather Browne, the Marketing and Media Manager for OBI.

However, COVID-19 was also a big focus.

Even with our vaccine rollout underway, donations are still a necessity.

Donors who have had the virus lined up at the State Fairgrounds Expo Hall to give convalescent plasma.

Each donation can help save up to 4 patients battling sever symptoms.

“I think it’s very important, it’s easy to do, and if I had a family member maybe that was sick, and this is what they depended on would hope somebody would do it as well,” said Tackett.

The OBI says they are now sending 1,000 units of convalescent plasma to hospital around the region each week.

Not too long ago, they were only sending upwards of 400.

“The need is great right now, and we need to keep up with that need through donors coming in,” said Browne.

The holidays are not a busy time for donations as it is, and this pandemic just adding to it.

“We need at least 1,200 blood donors per day to come in and donate blood… we’re not able to do that with the pandemic going on,” said Browne.

Both staff and donors stress the one hour it takes to go through the process is all worth it.

“It’s pretty easy- a little bit of stick … it’s not bad,” said blood donor, John Hatmaker.

If you have received a COVID-19 vaccine, you cannot donate convalescent plasma right now.

For more information visit the Oklahoma Blood Institute’s website.