OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – To begin the 15th annual Holiday Assist tradition, the Thunder and its G League team, the Oklahoma City Blue gave Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

OKC Thunder Holiday Assist. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Thunder.

The OKC Thunder partnered up with Homeland to give out 400 Thanksgiving meals to families and clients of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma City on Sunday.

OKC Thunder at Homeland. Image courtesy OKC Thunder.

On Thursday, the OKC Blue served a Thanksgiving meal to students and families at Positive Tomorrows and assisted with themed crafts and activities.

OKC Blue at Positive Tomorrows. Image courtesy OKC Thunder.

According to a news release, Positive Tomorrows is Oklahoma’s only elementary school and social services agency specifically for children and families facing homelessness.