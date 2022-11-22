OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder is partnering with a fast-food company to fight hunger in the Sooner State.

Through Dec. 12, anyone can make a cash donation in-person at any Whataburger location in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Lawton, and Altus to benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

Everyone who donates at least $1 will receive a coupon for a free burger with the purchase of a medium fry and 32 oz. drink.

“Our local food banks provide valuable services and do a lot to support the eastern Oklahoma community—especially during the holiday season,” said Randy Gross, Whataburger Market Leader. “Whataburger is proud to partner again with the Thunder as part of our Feeding Student Success program, ensuring children receive the nourishment they need all year-round.”

On Nov. 30, Whataburger and the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will collect donations on the concourse at Paycom Center during the Thunder’s game against the Spurs.

Fans who donate $5 or more will be eligible to win Whataburger for a year and a Thunder autographed item.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Thunder and Whataburger will host a special Holiday Assist event at the Whataburger at 5315 N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City.

The first 50 customers from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to donate to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma will receive two tickets to an upcoming game.

“We’re excited to once again partner with Whataburger to help alleviate food insecurity in Oklahoma,” said Christine Berney, Oklahoma City Thunder vice president of Community Engagement. “Supporting our community is at the core of the Thunder’s mission. We’re grateful to partners like Whataburger who help us extend our reach to many more families in need especially during the holidays.”