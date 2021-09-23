Thunder open pop-up shop early to help organization caring for foster families

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder is opening a new pop up shop in Penn Square Mall and they celebrated by hosting a shopping spree.

“This is more than just a retail shop for us. This is our Thunder experience kind of brought to the fans,” said Michelle Matthews, with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

They don’t officially​ open to the public until Saturday.

However, Thursday morning they invited families and groups with Citizens Caring for Children to come pick out some free clothes.

“This is extremely necessary for them. These are things that the kids need. We’re talking every day things so this is going to be really special, kind of above and beyond,” said the Thunder’s Christine Berney.

The Thunder provided $10,000 in store credit for CCFC to stock the teen room in its Resource Center and outfit nearly 45 children in group homes and foster care.

One parent we spoke with was shopping for four teenagers.

“I got hoodies, of course shirts, socks, basketballs,” said Norris White. “They’re going to be overwhelmed and they’re going to be overjoyed and they’re going to be really surprised cause I didn’t tell them anything about this!”

White says not only will this be huge for the kids, but it means a lot to him as well.

“For me, it helps out a lot cause things are tough these days with COVID and everything, but to be able to shop and get your kids some nice clothing, it feels wonderful for me!” he said.

The store officially opens to the public Saturday at 10 a.m.

It will be open through January 7th.