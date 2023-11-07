OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Thunder players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Davis Bertans visited Skyline Urban Ministry in southeast Oklahoma City to hand out Thanksgiving groceries to 300 families on Tuesday.

“You see the smile on their faces and really that’s why we do this,” said Erin Oldfield, director of community engagement for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“To help meet the needs in our community and spread this season of joy is really rewarding, I think, for everyone.”

Families at the grocery giveaway also got to meet the Thunder Girls and Rumble the Bison.