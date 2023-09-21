OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder debuted a newly renovated community basketball court, surrounded by tears of excitement from young fans.

The renovated community basketball court is located near the Oklahoma City County Health Department.

Neighborhood kids had a blast hanging out with several Thunder stars including Josh Giddey, Jaylin Williams, Tre Mann and Isaiah Joe.

The court was originally dedicated in 2017 but needed a well deserved facelift.

The Thunder supports 30 community sports courts statewide that promote basketball and safe play.

