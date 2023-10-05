OKLAHOMA (KFOR/Storyful) – Satellite imagery went wild as severe thunderstorms that produced hail the size of baseballs moved eastwardly from Texas across Oklahoma on Wednesday, October 4.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released the video at the top of this story from its GOES East satellite, showing the lightning-filled thunderstorms dancing across Oklahoma.

According to the NOAA, “Wind gusts over 80 mph and hail the size of baseballs were reported with some of the storms.”

