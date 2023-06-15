OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Dodgers’ game scheduled for Thursday, June 15, has been canceled.

According to the Dodgers, Thursday night’s game has been canceled due to inclement weather and will not be rescheduled.

The series between the Dodgers and Bees will continue Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Friday Night Fireworks presented by UScellular are planned for after Friday’s game.

Officials say tickets to Thursday night’s game can be redeemed for one of equal or lesser value to any remaining game of the OKC Dodgers’ 2023 season, based on availability. Tickets can be exchanged by emailing tickets@okcdodgers.com or in person at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark ticket office.