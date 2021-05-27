Thursday’s wild weather brought about flooding streets and stalled cars

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Heavy rains and flash flooding made their way to the metro Thursday afternoon into the evening. This was after one round came through early on in Guthrie. That storm dropped six inches of rain in just a matter of hours.

Later on, roads flooded in the metro within 30 minutes that the rain started to fall. It caused flooded streets and stalled cars all over the city. In southwest Edmond, drivers dared to go through the high water. One of them was a red truck that whipped a U-turn in the middle of an intersection and almost flipped over.

“Whoa, that guy almost lost it right there making a U-turn, good golly. That was crazy,” said KFOR photographer Kevin Josefy when the incident happened.

A pickup negotiates a curve in flood conditions.

Authorities told KFOR that a water rescue occurred at another scene just south of 63rd Street and May Avenue.

“After heat, flooding is the number one weather related killer, because it can sneak up on you,” said KFOR meteorologist Emily Sutton at the scene. “It just seems like water, but it only takes a foot of water to float a car.”

Farther south in Norman, which was one of the last metro cities to be slammed by the rain, authorities were trying to help someone in shin-deep water. Stalled cars were taken away by tow trucks on Lindsey Street and Chautauqua Avenue.

While some cars in the metro dared to take their chance. Others turned around and decided not to drown.

