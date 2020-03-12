Ticket information for fans who attended Oklahoma City Thunder-Utah Jazz game

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Thunder have released their ticket policy after Wednesday night’s game was postponed due to a Utah Jazz player testing positive for COVID-19.

Shortly after the postponement, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert received a presumptive positive result for coronavirus.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is another player who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Gobert did not enter the Peake, but was reportedly at a hotel before the game.

It is unknown if Mitchell was inside the Peake.

If you were at the game, here’s what you need to know about your ticket.

The Thunder will communicate directly to Season Ticket Members, group ticket buyers and other fans who purchased directly from the team. They are working through a variety of options and will work closely with the NBA over the next few days to determine appropriate next steps. As a general rule, it is the team’s goal that fans will never have to pay for a ticket for a game that was not played.

For fans who purchased tickets directly from Ticketmaster on a single game basis they may contact Ticketmaster directly at 1-800-653-8000. They recommend having your seat location, contact information and method of payment available at the time of your call. Fans may also hold onto their tickets until it is determined if or when the game will be rescheduled.

For fans who purchased tickets from a source other than directly from the Thunder or Ticketmaster, it’s recommended you contact the seller directly. Since the only authorized seller of Thunder tickets is Ticketmaster, we are unable to comment about policies of other unauthorized resellers.

Thunder officials say they’re asking fans for their “patience as we work through this situation and know that our goal is to assure you that you will never have to pay for a ticket for a game that was not played. We will continue to work closely with the NBA as it determines the details of the future of this season.”