Ticketmaster leaving countless frustrated Oklahomans without refunds for cancelled, postponed shows after pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After an uncertain year for anyone planning on attending shows or concerts, many Oklahomans are still waiting and hoping to receive hundreds of dollars in refunded tickets from Ticketmaster.

“This is no way to treat somebody,” said Christina Short.

She’s one of numerous people KFOR has heard from about frustrating dealings with Ticketmaster since the pandemic hit Oklahoma in March.

Many of those are Elton John fans who bought tickets for his final tour at Chesapeake Arena. When it was postponed until 2022, Ticketmaster offered a refund, and many took advantage thinking that would be the best option.

But a refund was not an option for everyone.

“With everything going on nowadays, I spent over $700 on those tickets,” said Ponca City-based truck driver Angela Bretherton. “I mean, I would just assume have the money for bills.”

But she said she was only given the option of getting back credit.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 16: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Elton John performs live on stage at iHeartRadio ICONS with Elton John: Celebrating The Launch Of Elton John’s Autobiography, “Me” at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles on October 16, 2019. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Taylor Green of Oklahoma City found herself in the same situation.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Green said, “especially when that’s $900 during a pandemic, could have definitely been used.”

But she said even though she was initially offered the refund, customer service later told her that while she may have purchased the tickets through the Ticketmaster website, the transaction actually occurred through StubHub, which would only offer a credit.

Several class action lawsuits have been filed against Ticketmaster across the country.

“This customer experience is nothing. This is terrible,” Short said.

She is still waiting to receive an update about $600 she spent on tickets to a now cancelled Cher concert. The company told her the money was refunded, but Short said she later discovered the money was returned to a card that wasn’t hers.

Ashley Cote of Stillwater is also waiting for a refund from the Jeff Dunham ‘Seriously’ tour after she received an email from Ticketmaster that said it had received a refund from the event host, so ticket-buyers should expect their refunds within seven days. Now, three weeks later, she said she finally reached customer service, who told her the money had not been received from the host after all.

“They are forgetting who their customers are,” Short said.

A spokesperson told KFOR Wednesday that she is looking into these specific cases.