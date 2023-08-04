OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City/County Historical Society announced on Friday that tickets are now on sale for the KLPR Radio Music Legends Tribute Show at Yale Theater on August 15. The event will showcase the life and legacy of Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame members Wanda Jackson, ‘Pretty Miss’ Norma Jean, Tommy Collins and Gayla Peevey who all started in the 1950’s as KLPR Radio breakouts.

Oklahoma Music Legends Tribute Show poster. Image courtesy of the Oklahoma City/County Historical Society.

There will also be tribute performances by four award-winning artists. Two-time Grammy winner Pam Tillis, Grammy winner Jeannie Seely, Ameripolitan Award winner Leona Williams and ‘America’s Got Talent’ winner Darci Lynne will all be singing hit songs by the Hall of Fame members.

“I am humbled to be part of this ceremony,” Jackson, called the Queen of

Rock’a’billy, said. “I’m looking forward to visiting with some of my dear friends, seeing people who have supported my career for so many years, and listening to Pam Tillis sing some of my hit

songs. You’ll want to be at the YALE Theater that night, hope to see you there!”

Advanced ticket purchase is required for the event. All seating is general admission with the exception of VIP package purchases. Tickets can be purchased on the Yale Theater website.