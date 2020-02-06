Tickets to Cody Johnson concert to go on sale

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fans of a country music star will soon have their chance to see him live in concert.

Cody Johnson & Friends will come back to the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday, June 26.

Johnson’s first major release on COJO Music/ Warner Music Nashville, ‘Ain’t Nothin’ To It’ skyrocketed to No. 1 on both the Bilboard Top Country Albums and All-Genre Digital Sales charts.

Tickets to the June show will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at Chesapeake Energy Arena’s Box Office or through Ticketmaster.