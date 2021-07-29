Tiff’s Treats giving out free cookies on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tiffs Treats cookies

Tiffs Treats cookies

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are craving a sweet treat, you won’t want to miss a free giveaway next week.

Tiff’s Treats, the warm cookie delivery company, is giving out free warm chocolate chip cookies in all of its stores on Wednesday, Aug. 4 to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

Also, the brand is selling is fresh-baked cookies for $12 per dozen all day.

Customers who follow Tiff’s Treats’ social media channels should watch for a code for a free dozen cookies, which will be posted daily from Monday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 8.

The first 100 followers who redeem the code each day will receive a dozen free cookies.

“It was a batch of warm chocolate chip cookies that inspired Leon and I to start this business 22 years ago as college sophomores,” said Tiffany Chen, Tiff’s Treats co-founder. “We love to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day and we’re excited to treat our fans to a free warm cookie in-store all day.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

