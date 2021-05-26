Tiger King is now a Crypto Coin

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Tiger King pop culture wave has now crashed onto Crypto Currency.

That’s right, Tiger-King Crypto Coins are now available for purchase.

Funds from Tiger-King Crypto Coins will go toward a defense fund created for the self-proclaimed Tiger King, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic.

Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for two counts of hiring someone to murder Carole Baskin, a big cat advocate he long feuded with, as well as 17 federal wildlife violations that include killing tigers he kept at his Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.

The wild story of Maldonado-Passage and his feud with Baskin was told in the Netflix docuseries ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,’ which became a massive hit for the streaming service.

The Tiger-King Crypto Coin is advertised on the Joe Exotic website.