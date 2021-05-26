Tiger King is now a Crypto Coin

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tiger King

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Tiger King pop culture wave has now crashed onto Crypto Currency.

That’s right, Tiger-King Crypto Coins are now available for purchase.

Funds from Tiger-King Crypto Coins will go toward a defense fund created for the self-proclaimed Tiger King, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic.

Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for two counts of hiring someone to murder Carole Baskin, a big cat advocate he long feuded with, as well as 17 federal wildlife violations that include killing tigers he kept at his Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.

The wild story of Maldonado-Passage and his feud with Baskin was told in the Netflix docuseries ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,’ which became a massive hit for the streaming service.

The Tiger-King Crypto Coin is advertised on the Joe Exotic website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report