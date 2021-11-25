‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic supporters plan rally calling for his freedom

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Supporters of the self-proclaimed “Tiger King,” Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, are planning a rally for Saturday in pursuit of his freedom.

Joseph Maldonaldo-Passage, aka “Joe Exotic”

Maldonado-Passage’s supporters created an “Innocent King” logo to promote the planned public protest in front of the Oklahoma County Court House from 1-4 p.m. this Saturday.

Guest speakers will participate in the demonstration.

Maldonado-Passage, 58, was recently transferred to a federal medical unit in North Carolina after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He’s serving a 22-year prison sentence for a murder-for-hire conviction – having attempted to hire two different men to kill his rival, animal rights activist Carole Baskin – as well as federal wildlife charges related to killing and selling tigers. He and his supporters lobbied President Donald Trump and Trump’s staff to pardon him.

Maldonado-Passage recently told the New York Post that Trump was “a fool” not to pardon him.

A planned rally for Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka “Joe Exotic.”

