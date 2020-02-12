Tillman County Sheriff’s Office investigating thefts of farm-related items

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tillman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several farm-related items were stolen recently.

The thefts happened within the last 30 days, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook on Feb. 10 and happened west of Grandfield.

According to the sheriff’s office, some of the items taken were:

John Deere tractor batteries

Grease gun

Carton of Mystik grease

14-inch Samson Traker tire

Set of Dunlop 16-inch tires

T -posts

Approximately 10,000 feet of hot wire

Bison gasoline-powered fence roller with a Predator 212cc engine.

If you have any information, call the Tillman County Sheriff’s Office.