Tillman County Sheriff’s Office investigating thefts of farm-related items

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tillman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several farm-related items were stolen recently.
The thefts happened within the last 30 days, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook on Feb. 10 and happened west of Grandfield.
According to the sheriff’s office, some of the items taken were:
- John Deere tractor batteries
- Grease gun
- Carton of Mystik grease
- 14-inch Samson Traker tire
- Set of Dunlop 16-inch tires
- T -posts
- Approximately 10,000 feet of hot wire
- Bison gasoline-powered fence roller with a Predator 212cc engine.
If you have any information, call the Tillman County Sheriff’s Office.