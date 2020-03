TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Actor Tim Allen is bringing his stand-up show to Tulsa this spring.

Allen is the star of the sitcom “Last Man Standing” and has played iconic roles in “Toy Story” and “The Santa Clause.”

During the 1980s, he performed stand-up before beginning work on the hit show “Home Improvement.”

He’s bringing his stand-up show to the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, on May 8 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on March 6 at 10 a.m.