Tim McGraw, Bernadette Peters coming to Stillwater’s McKnight Center

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A country music icon will be heading to the Sooner State to perform for fans at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts.

The McKnight Center announced that its 2021-2022 season will include country musician Tim McGraw, Broadway icon Bernadette Peters, STOMP, and the Philadelphia Orchestra.

“The McKnight Center’s 2021-2022 season lineup offers a rich diversity of programming including hit after hit for our upcoming season,” said The McKnight Center’s Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman. “From Grammy Award-winning country music superstar, Tim McGraw, to Broadway legend Bernadette Peters, to the glorious Philadelphia Orchestra to the rousing sounds of STOMP —there’s truly something for everyone.”

The 2021-2022 season is as follows:

The Buddy Holly Story with Artist Residency for Students – Sept. 16 to Sept. 18

Family Concert Series with Doktor Kaboom – Sept. 26

Tim McGraw- Oct. 8

Itzhak Perlman- Oct. 9

Broadway Songbook: Brian Stokes Mitchell – Oct. 10

Silent film ‘Nosferatu,’ with Live Organ Accompaniment by Peter Krasinki- Oct. 28

4th Annual Chamber Music Festival – Nov. 4 to Nov. 7

National Geographic Live Exploring Mars- Nov. 14

The Polar Express with the Tulsa Symphony – Dec. 2

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas- Dec. 9 to Dec. 10

Sarah Coburn In Concert- Jan. 29

Bernadette Peters Valentine’s Day Special – Feb. 14

STOMP – Feb. 18 to Feb. 19

National Geographic Live Greenwood: A Century of Resilience- Feb. 24

Philadelphia Orchestra- March 10

Pilobolus Dance Company- March 24

Tower of Power- April 9

South Pacific – April 22 to April 23

Family Concert Series with Dan and Claudia Zanes- May 14

Season ticketholders are invited to renew ticket packages beginning May 15. Ticket sales will open to the public in August.

For more information, visit the McKnight Center’s website or call the box office at (405) 744-9999.