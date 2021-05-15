Tim McGraw, Bernadette Peters to be part of performance season in Stillwater

Tim McGraw and Bernadette Peters. Photos provided by The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts.

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Legendary performers Tim McGraw and Bernadette Peters will both perform in Stillwater as part of an annual performance series.

Tim McGraw. Photo provided by The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts.

McGraw, a Grammy Award-winning country music legend, and Peters, a Broadway icon and film star, are both featured in The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts’ 2021-2022 Season 3 lineup.

The season begins this September and ends in May 2022, according to McKnight Center personnel.

McGraw will headline a grand reopening of performances in October and Peters will perform on Valentine’s Day. The 2021-2022 season includes an array of performances.

“The McKnight Center’s 2021-2022 Season lineup offers a rich diversity of programming including hit after hit for our upcoming season,” said The McKnight Center’s Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman. “From Grammy award-winning country music superstar, Tim McGraw, to Broadway legend Bernadette Peters, to the glorious Philadelphia Orchestra to the rousing sounds of STOMP—there’s truly something for everyone.”

Bernadette Peters. Photo provided by The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts.

The McKnight Center, located at Oklahoma State University, provides learning opportunities to both OSU students as well as community members. The third season will feature master classes from artists performing this season and musical experiences for school children.

“The Buddy Holly Story” will re-launch its national tour from The McKnight Center in September and also provide in-depth artist residency for OSU music and theater students.

“The McKnight Center is one of few theaters in the nation that was able to stay open during the pandemic because of the precautions we put into place to keep our guests safe. We are ready and thrilled to hit the ground running and welcome even more community members back this fall to experience exceptional performances in a safe, world-class environment,” continued Blakeman.

The season will also feature two National Geographic Live shows, including one that will focus on “Greenwood: A Century of Resilience” during Black History Month 2022.

McKnight Center subscribers can renew their ticket packages beginning May 15. Ticket sales open to the public in August.

The Season 3 performance schedule is as follows:

The Buddy Holly Story with Artist Residency for Students – Sept. 16-18

Family Concert Series with Doktor Kaboom – Sept. 26

Tim McGraw – Oct. 8

Itzhak Perlman – Oct. 9

Broadway Songbook: Brian Stokes Mitchell– Oct. 10

Silent Film Nosferatu with Live Organ Accompaniment by Peter Krasinski – Oct. 28

4 th Annual Chamber Music Festival – Nov. 4-7

National Geographic Live Exploring Mars – Nov. 14

The Polar Expresswith the Tulsa Symphony – Dec. 2

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas – Dec. 9-10

Sarah Coburn In Concert – Jan. 29

Bernadette Peters Valentine’s Day Special – Feb. 14

STOMP – Feb. 18-19

National Geographic Live Greenwood: A Century of Resilience – Feb. 24

Philadelphia Orchestra – March 10

Pilobolus Dance Company – March 24

Tower of Power – April 9

South Pacific – April 22-23

Family Concert Series with Dan and Claudia Zanes – May 14

The McKnight Center has health and safety measures in place to keep guests, artists and employees safe by complying with Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC), Oklahoma State University and the City of Stillwater recommendations and requirements.

“Currently, all staff undergo regular COVID-19 testing as well as temperature and symptom screening before each event. Events are electronically ticketed, and each Box Office window has a Plexiglas shield for safe communication. Floor markers outline six feet intervals to assist with social distancing and high-touch surfaces are frequently disinfected,” according to McKnight Center personnel.

Go to McKnightCenter.org or call the box office at (405) 744-9999 to learn more about season subscriptions and event on-sale dates.