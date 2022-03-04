OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) says the 33rd annual Oklahoma TRASH-OFF, “Oklahoma’s Spring House Cleaning,” is now open for registration.

TRASH-OFF is a statewide all-day event on April 16, and the Great American Cleanup is open to all communities and volunteers through May 31 to clean up their little corner of the world.

Keep Oklahoma Beautiful was able to partner with 138 Great American Cleanup community events in 2021 – up from 49 previously.

Those events collected nearly 3 million pounds of litter and cleaned nearly 6,000 miles of roads!

Typically, year-long contributions save the state more than $5 million a year in cleanup savings as a result of these volunteer efforts.

“We are so grateful to our volunteers who continue to keep our communities beautiful,” ODOT Beautification Coordinator, Melody Johnson said. “I am amazed at the increase in numbers and the pride each of these groups take in keeping the state litter free.”

Keep Oklahoma Beautiful provides TRASH-OFF supplies and promotional items to participants, including cash grants, trash bags and water donations. ODOT distributes the supplies to each of its 77 county maintenance yards where they are picked up by volunteers.

This year’s participants are advised to use gloves at all times, practice social distancing, limit groups to 10-20 individuals and keep any children closely supervised when participating in the cleanup efforts.

Oklahoma’s Great American Cleanup is sponsored by ODOT, OTA, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, OG&E, PSO, Warren CAT, Oklahoma Beverage Association and Pepsi Bottling.

To register for either event, groups, counties and individuals may join online at keepoklahomabeautiful.com or call 405-286-9141.