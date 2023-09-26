OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After about a year of planning, pen was put to paper Monday morning as Tinker Air Force Base and Langston University celebrated its new Educational Partnership Collaboration.

“This one that we are inking with Langston University is the first of its kind, and it’s one that we see great potential in the near future,” said AFSC Commander Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins.

The Air Force Sustainment Center and Langston University have teamed up to create a pathway for students interested in federal service or government programs to potentially start their careers at Tinker.

“That will help our students fulfill internship opportunities as well as on ramp or a pathway to a career right here in Oklahoma,” said Langston University Interim President Dr. Ruth Jackson. “It’s a chance to stay here, have a great career, gainful employment and opportunities that can lead to anything that they dream of beyond.”

Lt. Gen. Hawkins told KFOR that all of the base’s previous partnerships just focused on students who were studying S.T.E.M. disciplines.

“This one expands it through a memorandum of understanding where we can look at people who are specializing in business studies, supply chain management, project management and installation management,” said Hawkins. “This is the first time that we’re expanding that to include the entire spectrum of studies.”

For more information about the program, contact Langston University’s career development office.