OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Tinker Air Force Base officials say 17 personnel have died on base this year.

After being first reported by military.com, Tinker Installation Commander, Col. Abigail Ruscetta now confirms that Tinker Air Force Base has ‘experienced 17 deaths since January.’

According to Ruscetta, 11 uniformed and civilian Airmen died as a result of natural causes or accidents. The six remaining deaths are a result of other causes, some of which remain under investigation.

Ruscetta says most of those who died were civilians.

Each and every death, either by suicide or some other means, is a tragedy. Following each loss of life, leaders from the affected unit engaged with their people to acknowledge the loss of a valued teammate. We offered many avenues of support, including a network of helping agencies, mental health counselors, chaplains, and Military Family Readiness professionals. Col. Abigail Ruscetta, Tinker Installation Commander

No other information on the incidents was provided.