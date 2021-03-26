Tinker AFB to vaccinate adults with base access Saturday

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Tinker Air Force Base has partnered with the Oklahoma County Public Health Department to do a mass COVID vaccination clinic on Saturday, March 27 for first dose of Moderna.

The vaccinations will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the base clinic and are open to all Department of Defense I.D. card holders to include military, military dependents, civilians, contractors, retirees and anyone else with base access and I.D.

Anyone 18 and older with base access is eligible to be vaccinated. There will not be visitor passes issued for appointments.

The vaccination is by appointment only.

Scheduling of the second dose vaccination information will be given to patients when they receive their first dose.

If military or military dependent, there are times set aside from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. However, access to all times remains available.

For more information on base access, gate entry and location, visit https://www.tinker.af.mil/coronavirus/.

Be aware the Tinker main gate is closed and visitor control center will temporarily move to Gott gate with limited capability over the weekend.