Tinker Air Force Base: 19 confirmed cases, Trusted Traveler program suspended indefinitely

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials at Tinker Air Force Base say the base has 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The latest confirmed cases include a Reservist who has not been on the base since March 1, and a member of 76 CMXG in building 9001, who entered quarantine on March 31.

Health officials are tracing all recent movements and contacts with those infected.

Anyone considered to have been exposed to the increased risk will be contacted directly.

On Thursday, the base also announced that the Trusted Traveler program has been suspended indefinitely.

Access will be denied to any visitors who do not already have credentials or do not have official business on installation.

Exceptions can be requested through the first O-6 or equivalent in the requestor’s chain of command routed to the 72 ABW.

Credentialed retirees and veterans will retain access, non-credentialed visitors will not.

Airmen in the dorms who are on quarantine can get DFAC meals delivered by teammates. The quarantined member’s commander can sign a memorandum including the member’s name, dates of quarantine and card number. Someone from the unit can then present the letter at the DFAC to get meals for the quarantined member.

Hours for the Straight Talk Center for non-medical related COVID-19 concerns have changed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. It can be reached at 405-734-2567.

If you have been exposed to the coronavirus, do not go to the base. Return home and contact your primary care doctor or the hotline.

To keep safe as possible, please limit any travel to just work, groceries, medical, and outdoor exercise like running, biking and calisthenics.