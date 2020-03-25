Breaking News
Tinker Air Force Base announces first confirmed coronavirus case

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – As state health officials continue to announce the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, a local Air Force base says one of its members is also being treated for the virus.

On Wednesday, Tinker Air Force Base announced that it had its first confirmed novel coronavirus case.

“This is our first confirmed case,” said Col. Paul Filcek, 72nd Air Base Wing commander.  “The continued safety and well-being of the installation is my top priority.  We are working with our base medical staff and off-base health care agencies to ensure we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 using established Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Defense Department guidelines.”

The base is currently working with the Oklahoma Department of Health to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the area.

All Air Force personnel and their families are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing and proper hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We are encouraging all personnel to follow Force Health Protection guidelines to safeguard our community to prevent widespread outbreak, and adhere to travel advisories and restrictions,” Filcek said.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

