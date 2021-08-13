Tinker Air Force Base elevates health protection due to increase in COVID-19 cases in community

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials at Tinker Air Force Base have elevated the base’s Health Protection Condition due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state.

“We’ve been monitoring the local area closely and based on what we have seen, I have decided to increase the health protection level to Bravo. The transmission rate we currently see is almost four times what it was last year. This means the virus moves faster between people and infects more people than ever before, to include those who have been vaccinated. In Oklahoma County, unvaccinated people are roughly 100 times more likely to be hospitalized than someone who is not,” said Col. G. Hall Sebren, Commander, 72nd Air Base Wing.

As a result, Tinker Air Force Base is requiring masks for everyone on base in order to stop the spread of the virus.

“I don’t know anyone who wants to be back in the masks, but we have clear direction to wear them and a mission that cannot slow down as we generate air power here for America. You and our mission are far too important not to take action,” he said.

Masks will be required at the fitness centers on base and at indoor facilities.

Also, all unit commanders will need to obtain a risk assessment from Tinker’s Public Health before they are able to hold any gatherings with more than 50 people.