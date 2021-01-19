Tinker Air Force Base gate to close for construction

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A gate at Tinker Air Force Base will close at the end of this month for construction.

The Tinker gate at Interstate 40 and Air Depot Boulevard is scheduled to close on the evening of Jan. 28, according to a U.S. Air Force news release.

“The Eaker Gate at Town Center Drive will open for 24-hour operation on the same date,” the news release states.

Signs will be placed throughout the base detailing alternate routes during construction.

“Officials are encouraging Team Tinker to plan ahead and find the route that best suits their new commute,” the news release states.

The Visitor Control Center, adjacent to the Tinker Gate, will stay open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily during the construction project.

Tinker Air Force Base Gate Map

Go to www.tinker.af.mil/Home/Construction-Zone for more information.