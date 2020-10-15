Tinker Air Force Base implements new COVID-19 restrictions

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma continues to climb, officials at Tinker Air Force Base say new restrictions are being implemented on base.

Officials at Tinker Air Force Base say masks will now be required in all public, non-duty indoor areas. At the same time, facilities must continue or resume having just a single-point entry.

Also, dining establishments are switching to take-out only.

