Tinker Air Force Base lockdown lifted

MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) – Tinker Air Force Base was briefly under lockdown Thursday afternoon, but the situation is now all clear.

Tinker officials announced on the Air Force Base’s official Facebook page shortly before 3 p.m. that the base was on lockdown.

“REAL WORLD: Tinker Air Force Base is currently on lockdown. Seek shelter and apply appropriate procedures as necessary. We will provide updates as they become available via Facebook. #TinkerUpdates,” the post stated.

It was announced 12 minutes later that the lockdown was lifted.

Officials have not yet revealed why the base was placed on lockdown, and it is unknown why the lockdown was lifted.