OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tinker Air Force Base will be holding a base-wide training exercise that will include active shooter training on Wednesday, November 8.

Officials are asking nearby residents to remain calm if they hear sirens and the “Big Voice” loudspeaker system coming from the base during the exercise.

The training exercise could start as early as 7:30 a.m. and end as late as 4:30 p.m.