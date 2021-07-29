Tinker Air Force Base to require indoor masking

Tinker Air Force Base

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – As coronavirus cases continue to climb in the Sooner State, officials at Tinker Air Force Base announced they are changing their masking policy following the new CDC guidelines.

Col. G. Hall Sebren, Jr., Installation Commander at Tinker Air Force Base, sent a note to Tinker personnel regarding the new guidelines.

“Effective as of July 28, 2021, in areas of substantial or high community COVID transmission, the Deputy Secretary of Defense has directed that all Service members, Federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, MUST wear a mask indoors on installations and in other facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by the DoD,” the note read.

According to the CDC’s data tracker, Tinker Air Force Base and the surrounding community is currently listed as a high community transmission location.

As a result, officials say indoor masking is mandatory on base, regardless of vaccination status.

