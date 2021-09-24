Tinker Air Force Base warns of dangerous suspect in BOLO notice to employees

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A be-on-the-lookout notice was sent out to Tinker Air Force Base employees warning about a potentially dangerous man.

The document was forwarded to News 4 from a source who works inside the base.

It says back in July, Luis Pena tried to get onto the base but was turned away.

A few weeks ago he tried again, and was denied again, but this time things took a dangerous turn.

The memo says Pena “became agitated/disrespectful and mentioned he would bring a firearm and shoot security forces members, as well as the medical building, ‘store on base,’ and school… if he came back to Tinker.”

We asked attorney Ed Blau, who’s not involved in this case, what this means as far as charges Pena could be facing.

“What it’s going to come down to is the specifics of what he said to the officers,” said Blau. “If he threatened them with a gun, if he made any specific threats then that’s something that could be used to charge him with a crime.”

The notice goes on to say Pena may be armed, and it warned personnel to “exercise extreme caution and situational awareness.”

The document also shows this isn’t Pena’s first run-in with the law.

It claims he has a history of assaul, weapons chargs, criminal trespass as a hate crime, and criminal mischief.

“If he’s been in trouble before and especially if he has a criminal or felony record … those are all things that both the prosecutor and the judge would take into account in determining what happens to him,” said Blau.

KFOR reached out to Tinker and officials have issued the following statement:

Tinker officials take very seriously any attempt to enter the base without proper identification. The safety of base personnel and residents is a top priority. Security Forces and the Office of Special Investigations at Tinker continue to work closely together to ensure the safety of all base personnel. Ron Mullan