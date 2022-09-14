OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tinker Air Force Base is celebrating the Air Force’s 75th anniversary.

According to a press release, the Airmen from the 522nd Air Control Wing at Tinker Air Force Base honored the celebration with a special flight flown by a plane displaying the Air Force’s 75th anniversary logo.

Airmen at Tinker Air Force base flying a plane with the Air Force’s 75th anniversary logo. Image courtesy Tinker Air Force Base.

Airmen boarding plane. Image courtesy Tinker Air Force Base. Tinker Air Force Base celebrates the Air Force’s 75th anniversary.

“This is a really special way for us to commemorate the Air Force’s 75th anniversary,” said Col. Keven Coyle, commander of the 552nd ACW. “On behalf of the men and women of the 552nd ACW serving around the globe, we extend happy anniversary wishes to the Air Force and all who have served.”

Tinker Air Force Base is also celebrating its own 80th anniversary. The Air Force Band of the West will be performing at the Oklahoma State Fair on September 23 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Band Shell.

Also, the Tinker Air Force Show will be on July 1-2, 2023 at the Tinker Air Force Base.

For more information or questions regarding these events and more, please contact Kimberly Woodruff at Kimberly.woodruff.2@us.af.mil, or by calling (405) 739-2035 or (405) 739-2026.