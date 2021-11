MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say there has been a shakeup at a local Air Force Base.

On Tuesday, officials at Tinker Air Force Base confirmed to KFOR that Col. Gary Donovan, the commander of the 552nd Operations Group, was relieved of his command.

The move comes after Donovan reportedly failed to ‘promote a culture of safety.’

At this point, officials have not confirmed exactly what led to Donovan’s removal, or who will take his place.

This is a developing story.