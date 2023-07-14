OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tinker Federal Credit Union is giving back to the American Red Cross Central and Southwest Oklahoma Chapter.

According to the American Red Cross, TFCU has donated $10,000 to go towards disaster relief for Oklahoma tornadoes and storms.

TFCU presents check to American Red Cross. Image courtesy American Red Cross.

“TFCU is proud to offer our support to the Red Cross and to our fellow Oklahomans who are in the process of rebuilding their lives after recent disasters. Having seen the devastating effects that the tornados had on our neighbors across the state, we felt it was important to help those families in need,” said Dave Willis, President and CEO of TFCU. “We recognize the importance of being prepared for emergencies and want to help replenish the resources that support the American Red Cross of Oklahoma.”

The Central and Southwest Oklahoma Chapter has responded to nearly 200 local disasters so far this year. The state has experienced dozens of tornadoes in 2023 so far, 10 of which were rated EF2 or stronger.

“During an emergency, Red Cross disaster workers are there to shelter, feed and provide comfort. Simple acts like offering a shoulder to lean on or delivering a meal and cold water take on profound meaning when someone has lost everything,” said Misti McClellan, Executive Director for the Central and Southwest Oklahoma Chapter. “We are grateful for the support of Tinker Federal Credit Union. It takes a substantial investment in training, equipment and supplies for us to be that reassuring presence, and this gift will help ensure that when the Red Cross is needed, we will be there.”